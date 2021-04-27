Austin's New Vibe

WATERLOO MEDIA Spanish Contemporary KLZT-HD2-K274AX (LATINO 102.7)/AUSTIN makes the flip to Top 40/Rhythm as "THE NEW 102.7 THE VIBE, AUSTIN'S PARTY STATION" at 6a (CT) under PD JAY MICHAELS, who continues to program sister Hot AC KGSR (LUCY 93.3) and AAA KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO 97.1). THE VIBE will feature the biggest rhythmic hits from BRUNO MARS, ARIANA GRANDE, DRAKE, CARDI B plus throwback party songs from TLC, DR DRE, MISSY ELLIOT, 2PAC, MARIAH CAREY, NELLY, SALT N PEPA, SNOOP DOGG, JANET JACKSON, EMINEM and DESTINY’S CHILD.

MICHAELS said, “There is a big demand for rhythmic hits plus familiar party songs, a lane that is not being covered here in AUSTIN! We are so excited to bring this unique format to AUSTIN. We have such an incredible, local team led by BRUCE, RANDY, SCOTT and our fearless leader, BOB SINCLAIR!”

GM BRUCE WALDEN added, “WATERLOO MEDIA is excited to bring a new party to the AUSTIN airways with THE NEW 102.7 THE VIBE, and AUSTINITES will be energized by this innovative take on the Rhythmic format.”

A full on-air lineup will be announced soon, and the station can be streamed live now at thevibe1027.com.

