Audio Logos

VERITONIC's 2021 Audio Logo Index measuring the most effective sonic branding among consumer brands has FARMERS INSURANCE in the top spot with a VERITONIC Audio Score of 88, followed by STATE FARM at 87 and POPEYES, ARBYS, and RED ROBIN tied at 86. STATE FARM had the highest correct brand recognition (88%). On the flip side, no respondents correctly identified the audio logos of MASTERCARD, SLACK, and MICROSOFT TEAMS.

Another key finding is that 9 of the top 10 U.S. brand logos include their company name.

"An all-encompassing audio marketing strategy is crucial to compete in our growing audio-focused world and the right sonic identity is a critical component," said VERITONIC CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI. "The data our platform analyzes consistently proves that brands who embrace audio marketing best practices are winning consumer's hearts and minds through the power of sound."

