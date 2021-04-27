Nas (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

MASS APPEAL RECORDS, the label founded by rapper/entrepreneur NAS, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with SONY MUSIC's THE ORCHARD. MASS APPEAL's roster, including NAS, will have access to THE ORCHARD's full label services.

The deal marks a return to SONY MUSIC for NAS, who was signed to COLUMBIA RECORDS from 1994 - 2004.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

