Erickson

COX MEDIA GROUP is taking News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA midday host ERICK ERICKSON into national syndication beginning JUNE 1st. The show airs weekdays noon-3p (ET).

ERICKSON aid, “I’ve been working towards this for a very long time, and I appreciate my long relationship with CMG. We look forward to continued success at 95.5 WSB and many new affiliates across the country.”

CMG SVP/Radio ROB BABIN said, “We’re excited to announce this partnership. ERICK has performed successfully for many years on 95.5 WSB RADIO, and no doubt, he’ll make an impact as the ERICK ERICKSON show expands.”

WSB Dir./Branding & Programming DREW ANDERSSEN added, “ERICK’s contribution to WSB has been phenomenal. His ratings are through the roof and we’re excited to see him have similar success for affiliates across the country.”

« see more Net News