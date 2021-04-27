Bentley

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DIERKS BENTLEY and LIVE NATION's SEVEN PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL will return on LABOR DAY WEEKEND, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th in BUENA VISTA, CO. BENTLEY announced the news during his livestream concert on TWITCH YESTERDAY (5/26), available to watch here.

More details, including lineup information, will be announced in the coming weeks.





