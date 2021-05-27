Top Row (L-R): Hall, Gray and Tarvin. Bottom Row (L-R): Cunningham and Daeger

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has promoted five staff members, MICHAEL GRAY, BEN HALL, TORI TARVIN, JOHNNY CUNNINGHAM and KALEY DAEGER, to Senior Director positions. GRAY has been named Executive Sr. Dir./Editorial and Interpretation, HALL has been named Sr. Dir./Development, TARVIN is promoted to Sr. Dir./Marketing, CUNNINGHAM is named Sr. Dir./Information & Technology Operations, and DAEGER has been named Sr. Dir./Information & Technology Business Solutions.

Additionally, the museum's Senior Vice Presidents, NINA BURGHARD and LISA PURCELL, have expanded their divisional responsibilities in support of the institution's technology, marketing and public relations efforts. BURGHARD, the SVP/Financial Services and Operations, adds oversight for technology. PURCELL, the SVP/External Affairs, adds oversight for marketing and public relations to her education and development responsibilities.

