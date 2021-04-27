-
eONE Signs Label Deal With Jim Jones And Jones' Byrdgang Records
May 27, 2021 at 9:25 AM (PT)
JIM JONES and his BYRDGANG RECORDS has entered into a new deal with eONE. JONES began his solo career with eONE.
Look for a full length album from JIM JONES this fall with new single dropping in a few weeks.
eONE President of Urban Music ALAN GRUNBLATT commented, "eONE helped launch JIM’s solo career and I’m thrilled to be working with JIM again. He has a remarkable gift for A&R, and I look forward to showcasing new talent together."
JONES added, "I’ve had some amazing experiences throughout my career because someone believed in me – me and my crew. With this next iteration on BYRDGANG, I’m very excited to be giving other artists the same chance that someone gave me."