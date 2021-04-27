On In Jax

iHEARTMEDIA has added another station to the affiliate roster for BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK with the addition of W281AM/JACKSONVILLE, FL, signing on TODAY (5/27) as BIN 104.1.

“We are thrilled to have the BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK expand its reach across the country. We are honored to welcome the JACKSONVILLE market, a community with a deep and rich Black heritage,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “BIN takes pride in being the most trusted source for both local and national news in the Black community, and JACKSONVILLE deserves a full-time news service by and for the Black community.”

« see more Net News