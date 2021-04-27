Martinez

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES “TAKE TWO” host and former LOS ANGELES sports radio host A MARTINEZ has been named the the fourth host of NPR’s MORNING EDITION, starting with NPR on July 6th (with his first on-air date to be announced) and based at NPR WEST in CULVER CITY, CA. MARTINEZ, who will join STEVE INSKEEP, NOEL KING, and RACHEL MARTIN on the national “MORNING EDITION,” has hosted “TAKE TWO” since 2012 and was previously at ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710 AM)/LOS ANGELES.

"We are delighted to have A join the Morning Edition team anchoring from the West Coast. He brings a remarkable record of journalism and empathy that allows him to truly connect with audiences and stories," said NPR VP/News Programming SARAH GILBERT. "He brings intelligence, a sense of humor and a deep curiosity that will fit right in with the show’s commitment to telling distinctive stories that make a difference to our understanding of the world."

“Nine years ago, I had never listened to public radio. I was about to start a new path that would change my career, and in a deeper way, my perspective on life,” said MARTINEZ. “The time I’ve spent at KPCC proves that public radio journalism can be accessible, relatable and understandable to ANYONE, regardless of their background or educational pedigree. I’m excited to bring every experience I’ve had along the way to NPR and to represent LOS ANGELES and CALIFORNIA the best way I can.”

