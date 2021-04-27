Have A Heart, Lend A Hand

The 15-year old daughter of RALPH STANLEY, the former ADAMS RADIO GROUP and EMMIS/ST. LOUIS sales manager who has more recently headed the BROADCAST CENTER sales training school, is facing a long stretch of treatment, including chemotherapy, for a serious illness, and the family is asking for prayers and help.

STANLEY’s daughter ELIZABETH, who had a heart transplant shortly after her birth, has been in ST. LOUIS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL for the past two weeks and was diagnosed with Post Transplant Lymphoma Disorder, necessitating chemotherapy and additional treatment over the coming months. A GOFUNDME page has been set up to raise funds for ELIZABETH’s treatment; click here to see the page and donate.

