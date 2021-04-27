Tom Shannon Passes Away

TOM SHANNON, the longtime radio personality best known for his work at WKBW-A/BUFFALO and CKLW-A/WINDSOR-DETROIT in AM Top 40’s heyday, died WEDNESDAY (5/26) in SALINAS, CA at 82. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in APRIL.

SHANNON, a BUFFALO native, began his career at WXRA-A/BUFFALO in 1955, moving to WKBW in 1958. He worked at “KB” twice and also hosted at WGR-A and WHTT (OLDIES 104) in BUFFALO, CKLW (three times) as well as WJBK-A, WXYZ-A, WXYZ-TV, WMJC, WCSX, and WTWR in DETROIT, and KLZ-A and KWGN-TV/DENVER. He retired in 2005.

ART VUOLO, with the help of some friends, has compiled a tribute video to SHANNON; click here to watch it.

