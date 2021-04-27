Culver (Photo: GoFundMe)

WICHITA FALLS, TX radio personality and local nightclub DJ ROCKIN’ RON CULVER died on MONDAY, MAY 24th at the age of 60 after suffering three strokes. CULVER worked at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KLUR and, later, sister Country station KOLI (94.9 THE OUTLAW).

KOLI air personality BIG JIM RUSSELL told local television station KFDX, “RON was just a get-up and go guy the whole time I knew him. And he was always going. So, it hit me kind of hard to find out, #1, that he had some strokes, and #2, that he ended up in hospice.”

Added RUSSELL, “He was always active in the music community. It didn’t matter if he was being a DJ. If he was emceeing a show. If he was being a roadie for a band. He was always doing something having to do with music.”

A GOFUNDME account has been set up by friend LARRY GIBSON to help CULVER’s wife TAMMY with medical bills. Donate here.





« see more Net News