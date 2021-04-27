Bones

With radio and television personality BOBBY BONES' new NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC channel series, "Breaking BOBBY BONES," set to premiere this MONDAY, MAY 31st (NET NEWS 2/9), BONES is scheduled to make several TV appearances to promote it. On MONDAY, MAY 31st, BONES will appear on ABC-TV's "Good Morning America" in the 8a hour. Later that day, he will co-host "Entertainment Tonight" alongside RACHEL SMITH from NASHVILLE. On WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2nd, BONES will make his debut on "The KELLY CLARKSON Show" for an in-depth conversation about the upcoming series.

Watch a trailer for the series here.

