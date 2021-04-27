98 Degrees

Now that the Piglet has been revealed and NICK LACHEY is the winner of Season Five's THE MASKED SINGER, 98 DEGREES is planning a big comeback this summer with "98 Days of Summer," a campaign which kicks off JUNE 11th. The campaign will include a Remix Playlist and a brand new single from the group.

Composed of JEFF TIMMONS, brothers NICK and DREW LACHEY, and JUSTIN JEFFRE, the group is reuniting to release (and remix) music that is sure to make fans and future fans rejoice. The group is also set to drop a brand new single on JULY 9th called “Where Do You Wanna Go” accompanied by a music video premiere with more surprises in store for all "98 Days of Summer." The group is also set to perform SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st at the GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR.

NICK LACHEY said, “We couldn’t be more excited to help share the love we’ve received over the years by remixing our classics and including a new song. We want to reconnect with our fans and return to doing the things they love - singing, performing, and making music that will set the tone for the summer of 2021.”

