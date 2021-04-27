Fall Tour Starts 9/22

BIG DADDY WEAVE is hitting the road in the FALL for a 25-city run for the "All Things New" tour, presented by WORLD VISION with special guest and newcomer ANNE WILSON.



After more than a year without consistent touring, BDW is thrilled and ready to hit the road sharing their No. 1 songs in person.

MIKE WEAVER of BIG DADDY WEAVE shared, "It's exciting to get to go back on the road. It'll be great to connect with so many people we have missed during this time. Nothing is the same as being with people in person, looking into their eyes and having the exchange that happens when we all sing together. It’s going to be great! We're excited to have Anne Wilson out with us. Anne carries the testimony of Jesus in her life in such a powerful way. She has been through heartbreak, and we're coming through a season like that as well."



ANNE WILSON said, "I’m so excited to be a part of this tour with BIG DADDY WEAVE. What an honor it will be to join them on stage each night. I've been a huge fan of theirs and their ministry for many years. This is definitely a dream come true and a dream tour for me. I can’t wait to see what God is going to do each night on this tour as we lift the name of JESUS high!"

Tickets purchased for the postponed "When The Light Comes Tour" will be honored at the "All Things New Fall 2021 Tour." Tickets are now online and more information can be found at BigDaddyWeave.com. Scheduled dates include:

9/22 WOOSTER, OH

9/23 GREENWICH, CT

9/24 OCEAN CITY, NJ

9/25 YORK, PA

9/26 MARTINSBURG, WV

10/6 GREENSBURG, PA

10/7 NEW CASTLE, DE

10/8 DURHAM, NC

10/9 JACKSONVILLE, NC

10/10 ROCK HILL, SC

10/20 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

10/21 CLARKSVILLE, TN

10/23 MERIDIAN, MS

10/24 MARIETTA, GA

11/10 FORT SMITH, AR

11/11 JACKSON, MO

11/12 QUINCY, IL

11/13 DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, IL

11/14 HEATH, OH



*Additional five shows will be added in SOUTH FLORIDA

