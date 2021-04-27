Golden

WILLIAM LEE GOLDEN of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME-inducted group THE OAK RIDGE BOYS has released his autobiography, “Behind the Beard.” In GOLDEN’s memoir, written with SCOT ENGLAND, he dives into his childhood in ALABAMA and his personal triumphs and struggles throughout his 50 years on the road with the OAKS, and touches on topics ranging from his nine-year absence from the band and his first wife's reaction to his infidelity, to his thoughts on one day cutting his iconic white beard.

“When you write your life story, and you decide to bare everything, it’s kind of scary,” said GOLDEN. “It feels a lot like getting naked ... in front of the entire world. Now that I’ve committed to it, there is one thing going through my mind ... If I was going to get naked in front of everyone, I probably shouldn’t have waited until I was 82 years old.”

“WILLIAM LEE GOLDEN is a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But he is a person who knows who he is,” said JIM HALSEY, manager of THE OAK RIDGE BOYS. “He has dedicated his life to helping people. WILLIAM is a man of integrity and honesty, and you will read his very honest words in this book.”

The book includes more than 200 photos from GOLDEN's personal collection. Fans can order an autographed copy of “Behind the Beard” here.

« see more Net News