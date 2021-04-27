Uforia Live To Return June 6th

UNIVISION’s UFORIA, the Home of LATIN MUSIC, announced the return of its successful experiential virtual music series UFORIA LIVE. This year, UFORIA LIVE will expand to include exclusive performances from various UFORIA MUSIC SERIES in-person shows in cities across the country, as well as surprise livestream concert experiences.

The first UFORIA LIVE of 2021 will feature a performance by Regional Mexican superstar GERARDO ORTIZ, streaming live on SUNDAY JUNE 6th at 5:15p (PT)/8:15p (ET). Music fans across the country can watch via UFORIAMUSIC.COM, UFORIA’S YOUTUBE, UFORIA’S TWITTER, UFORIA MUSIC FACEBOOK, GERARDO ORTIZ YOUTUBE and UNIVISION YOUTUBE, and across all UFORIA’s regional Mexican stations’ FACEBOOK accounts.

Launched in 2020, UFORIA LIVE famously brought BAD BUNNY to NEW YORK CITY for a surprise livestreamed concert atop a flat-bed truck that drove through NYC’s traditionally Latino neighborhoods, some of the city’s most impacted areas by the COVID-19 pandemic, to celebrate the richness of Latino culture during HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH.

RADIO, UNIVISION Pres. JESUS LARA said, “Music’s ability to bring us together has been one of the bright spots of the last year and our new digital reality has allowed us to explore new ways to experience awe-inspiring performances. As we mark the return of UFORIA LIVE, we are thrilled to partner with ROCKET MORTGAGE to give Latin music fans more of the exclusive, live virtual concert experiences they have come to love and expect from UFORIA.”

« see more Net News