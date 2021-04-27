Gabriel

A few days after exiting afternoons at ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Sports KFIG-A (940 ESPN)/FRESNO (NET NEWS 5/24), CHRISTOPHER GABRIEL has joined crosstown CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO as the new host of "FRESNO'S MORNING NEWS" alongside anchor MATT OTSTOT. GABRIEL replaces TONY MANES, who left to relocate out-of-state for family reasons.

PD BLAKE TAYLOR said, "CHRISTOPHER is a true pro with superb energy, personality, smarts and has the news chops to take KMJ's #1 rated morning news to the next level. He's talented and a team player. We couldn't ask for more. I can't wait to hear what the future holds!"

GABRIEL said, "When the program director of the number one station in a great radio market like FRESNO calls, you listen. When he says he's interested in you hosting their award-winning morning news program, you do more than listen. KMJ is the gold standard, as is FRESNO'S MORNING NEWS. MATT OTSTOT is a pro's pro and someone I've been friends with and an admirer of since I met him five years ago. To say I'm excited to work with Matt and the entire team at KMJ would be a massive understatement. I'm hoping what I'll bring in creativity, passion and focus will help elevate us even more."

GABRIEL joined 940 ESPN FRESNO in 2017 after hosting at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KALZ-F-KRZR-A (POWER TALK 96.7 and AM 1400) and FORUM News-Talk WDAY-A/FARGO, ND.

