Glass Animals Partner With Jackpot Peanut Butter

GLASS ANIMALS and JACKPOT PEANUT BUTTER will team up to support grassroots music venues with a limited edition, reusable and refillable pot. The limited-edition pot designed by the group in honor of their 2014 single "Gooey" are available for pre-sale until JUNE 9th, when they go on sale to the general public. The idea was spawned from the lyric of the song, “You just wanna know those peanut butter vibes.”

The partnership will help raise funds and support for grassroots music venues at a time of need for music, culture, artists and their teams, and crew. The collaboration, which comprises a limited-edition pot and exclusive sweatshirt, will be available on JUNE 9th, exactly 7 years since the release of GLASS ANIMALS’ first album ZABA.

Proceeds will go to MUSIC VENUE TRUST, the charity that represents over 900 UK grassroots music venues.

GLASS ANIMALS front man DAVE BAYLEY said, “I’ve been eating JACKPOT PEANUT BUTTER for years. There’s a JACKPOT stall in a market next to my house in HACKNEY, and I loved the look of the packaging to be honest…plus it had a quote from GREMLINS on it. So, I picked up a tub. It was delicious. And that’s when I started reading the small print on the back. Each sale includes a donation to MUSIC VENUE TRUST, the charity which looks after grassroots music venues...i.e., the venues that gave us a shot in the early days when we had no idea what we were doing...the venues that need help to survive but do an extraordinary amount for music culture.”

Click here to order yours.

« see more Net News