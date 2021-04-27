Chang, McDonald

Two new Directors have been elected to the board of THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY. The new members are former CISCO and GOOGLE executive AMY CHANG and LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. CEO CALVIN MCDONALD.

“AMY CHANG and CALVIN MCDONALD are highly-respected leaders with a deep understanding of the nexus between technology and the consumer experience, and we are excited to have them join the DISNEY board,” said Exec. Chairman/Chairman of the Board BOB IGER. “Ms. CHANG brings vast expertise in the tech industry, where her developments in machine learning and artificial intelligence have enabled companies to improve collaboration and gain deeper consumer insights. And Mr. MCDONALD has a wealth of experience in scaling brand-name retailers like LULULEMON through innovation, finding new ways to connect with consumers across digital channels, in stores and at home.”

“It is such an honor to become part of the DISNEY journey,” said CHANG. “With all the momentum and innovation within the company across every part of the consumer experience, I can’t wait to watch this next generation of stories and experiences come to life.”

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors of DISNEY, an amazing organization that continually sets the standard worldwide for innovation, creativity, and bringing people together,” added MCDONALD, the former Pres./CEO of SEPHORA AMERICA. “I look forward to supporting CEO BOB CHAPEK and the management team with insights and learnings gained from our experience at lululemon in creating enduring relationships with our guests.”

