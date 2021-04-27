Let's Party

As things begin to loosen up from the COVID-19 pandemic, CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK will be presenting NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS on SATURDAY, JULY 31st at the BELLEAYRE MOUNTAIN in HIGHMOUNT, NY The MARCUS KING BAND will be the opener. The concert marks one of the first major live summer music experiences to occur in HUDSON VALLEY.

The concert will be produced by RADIO WOODSTOCK’s live events company, CHET-5 PRODUCTIONS. RADIO WOODSTOCK’s principal owner and the President of CHET-5 PRODUCTIONS GARY CHETKOF said, “We all need to shake off the ‘’Covid Blues’ and lift our spirits with wonderful music and friends in the mountaintop beauty offered by BELLEAYRE. It will definitely be the party of the summer!”

Learn more www.radiowoodstock.com.

