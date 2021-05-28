-
KDKA-A/Pittsburgh Reporter Shelby Cassesse Adds Sunday Morning Show On KDKA-F (93.7 The Fan)
AUDACY Sports KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH reporter SHELBY CASSESSE is adding a SUNDAY morning 7a (ET) show for sister Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN) to her duties, beginning this weekend. The PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE reports that CASSESSE will host the show "sporadically" before it goes into an every-other-weekly schedule.
CASSESSE, who interned at THE FAN in 2014, joined KDKA and THE FAN in 2017 as a part-time anchor/reporter while also freelancing for crosstown CBS O&O KDKA-TV and the PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE REVIEW's high school video streaming; she was named a fulltime reporter for KDKA earlier this year.