Melissa Chase--Now Available

As we reported at the end of MARCH (NET NEWS 3/31), MELISSA CHASE had stepped down as OM/PD for SUMMITMEDIA Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND, while retaining morning show duties.

She announced yesterday in a very genuine video on FACEBOOK, that her time at the station had completely come to an end.

Watch the video here and reach MELISSA at MelissaChase@gmail.com

