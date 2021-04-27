-
Melissa Chase Completes WURV/Richmond Exit With Morning Show Departure
As we reported at the end of MARCH (NET NEWS 3/31), MELISSA CHASE had stepped down as OM/PD for SUMMITMEDIA Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND, while retaining morning show duties.
She announced yesterday in a very genuine video on FACEBOOK, that her time at the station had completely come to an end.
Watch the video here and reach MELISSA at MelissaChase@gmail.com