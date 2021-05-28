Allen (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JIMMIE ALLEN, who married ALEXIS GALE YESTERDAY (5/27), according to PEOPLE.com. Fellow Country artists and songwriters attended, including DARIUS RUCKER, TYLER RICH and his wife SABINA GADECKI, and CHUCK WICKS and his wife KASI.

The couple shares daughter NAOMI BETTIE, who is 14 months (NET NEWS 11/11/19), as well as ALLEN's seven-year old son from a previous relationship. They got engaged at WALT DISNEY WORLD in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/16/19).

« see more Net News