ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT co-founder and flagship artist, COLT FORD, who recently spoke to PEOPLE.com about his recuperation from surgery for eye cancer, which first manifested itself as a spot on his eye that kept growing.

FORD revealed the news to fans in a pair of INSTAGRAM posts on APRIL 27th, the day of his surgery. Now, he tells PEOPLE he was back out playing music three days later. He is currently treating the condition with chemotherapy drops in his eye, and wearing an eye patch. He told PEOPLE, “I thought to myself … of all the dumb s**t I could have done, I could have killed myself multiple times and this is what’s going to take me out? I know darn well GOD never puts anything on you that you can’t handle, but the LORD might have a lot more confidence in me than I thought.”

Undeterred, FORD dropped his latest song, “When Country Comes Back,” TODAY (5/28), and embarked on his 41-date “When Country Comes Back” spring/summer tour on MAY 7th, with dates scheduled through NOVEMBER 18th.





