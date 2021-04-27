Sold

In a deal yet to be filed with the FCC, YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP., licensee of News-Talk-Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE, is buying crosstown Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE from TOWSON STATE UNIVERSITY for $3 million. The buyer will maintain WTMD’s format and staffing.

In filings with the FCC, NORTHWOOD VENTURES LLC, NORTHWOOD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, and PAUL AND JANA HOMER are selling their 82.523% of group owner COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, LLC to Pres. JAMES L. LEVEN and CEO BRUCE J. MITTMAN for $2,849,369. The company owns several stations in NEW YORK state and SOUTH CAROLINA. LEVEN and MITTMAN will end up with 50% each of the company’s votes, with LEVEN holding 58% of total assets and MITTMAN with 42%.

MARVINA ENTERPRISES, INC. has received an STA to operate WAUC-A/ WAUCHULA, FL with reduced power due to damage from Hurricane Irma.

UTAH JAZZ owner and QUALTRICS co-founder RYAN SMITH's SEG BASKETBALL, LLC has closed on the purchase of Sports (KZNS-A)/SALT LAKE CITY-KZNS-F/COALVILLE, UT (THE ZONE SPORTS NETWORK) plus boosters in PROVO, NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, BOUNTIFUL, OGDEN, and SALT LAKE CITY from LARRY H. MILLER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION for $100 in an equity purchase as part of SMITH's acquisition of the JAZZ, VIVINT ARENA, the G-LEAGUE's SALT LAKE CITY STARS, and management rights for minor league baseball's SALT LAKE BEES last FALL from MILLER's estate beneficiaries (KAREN GAIL MILLER, GREGORY S. MILLER, STEPHEN F. MILLER, BRILLIANT MILLER, and THE ROGER LAWRENCE MILLER MARITAL TRUST) for $1.66 billion. The MILLER heirs' JBI BASKETBALL INVESTMENT INC. and JBI DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT INC. are retaining small shares of the equity of SEG BASKETBALL, LLC but have no voting rights in the company and continue to own the BEES.

NICK JENKINS' COMPASS ENTERPRISE, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent KCCC-A/CARLSBAD, NM to JONATHAN CHANDLER's CHANDLER BROADCASTING LLC for $50,000

And CALVARY ALBUQUERQUE, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KNKT/ARMIJO-ALBUQUERQUE, NM to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $1.4 million.

