CUMULUS Rhythmic AC KWQW (98.3 THE VIBE)/DES MOINES flips to Top 40/Mainstream and heads off into the MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. OM/PD CHAD TAYLOR remains at the reins.

TAYLOR said in a statement, "THE NEW 98.3 THE VIBE plays today’s hit music by artists including DUA LIPA, JUSTIN BIEBER, THE WEEKND, ARIANA GRANDE, BRUNO MARS and MAROON FIVE. We’re looking forward to hitting the streets, having fun and bringing our own 'Summer Vibe' to DES MOINES! We could not have done this without the support of CUMULUS VP/Programming Operations, GREG FREY and VP/Contemporary Formats, LOUIE DIAZ!”

VP/Market Manager JACK TADDEO added, “Following market research, we saw a need for a Contemporary Hit Radio station that delivers continuous music and is focused on, and customized for, DES MOINES. This move more properly positions KWQW in that lane and becomes accretive to our local radio group which includes Country combo NASH FM 97.3/KHKI-FM and 92.5 KJJY, and Classic Rock 95 KGGO, as well as Sports Talk 1700 The Champ/KBGG.”

