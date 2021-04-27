Starts Friday

DAN LE BATARD is celebrating the kickoff of his deal with DRAFTKINGS (NET NEWS 4/27) with a 24-hour streaming marathon starting FRIDAY (6/4) at noon (ET).

The "FREEDUMB" stream at the LE BATARD AND FRIENDS YOUTUBE channel will include the regulars from "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" as well as segments from podcasts affiliated with the show, celebrity guests, and watch-alongs of FRIDAY night's NBA playoff games.

Former UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI and DALLAS COWBOYS star MICHAEL IRVIN provided a hype speech in advance of the marathon:

