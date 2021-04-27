Scott (Photo: Cody Villalobos)

Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' DYLAN SCOTT, who scored the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "Nobody." The song reached the summit after 53 weeks on the chart. SCOTT previously had a #1 with "My Girl" in 2017.

Kudos to CURB SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.

