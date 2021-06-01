Dan Alexander

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the passing of DAN ALEXANDER at age 76 last month (5/22) in NEOSHO, MO.

DAN’s real name was MICHAEL WOLFGANG, and he began his long career while in high school at KBTN/ NEOSHO and joined KICK-A (1340)/SPRINGFIELD, MO while attending MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY. He served as a communications officer in VIETNAM and went on to work at WROV-A/ROANOKE, VA, WNOR/NORFOLKS, KTLK/DENVER and WXTR/WASHINGTON, and later become Production Dir. at WRQX/WASHINGTON, ESPN and WLS-A&F/CHICAGO.

