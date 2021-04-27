Purchasing Hit Music Research

MADISON, WI-based TROYRESEARCH LLC has acquired HIT MUSIC RESEARCH (HMR), a NASHVILLE-based internet music research company.

President JONATHAN LITTLE, who took over TROYRESEARCH in APRIL (NET NEWS 2/15) after 23 years as VP/Sales, shared, “HIT MUSIC RESEARCH Pres. KEN FARLEY and I have had many discussions over the past few years about TROY acquiring HMR. Now, the time is right ... When I acquired TROYRESEARCH from BILL TROY upon his retirement, I had plans to grow it. HMR was part of that plan.”

FARLEY said, “It’s been an amazing 19 years partnering with Christian radio to provide them with cost-effective music testing that helped stations make strategic programming decisions and serve their listeners better. I made this decision knowing that I was handing things over to a company and leadership I could trust to continue to provide all of my clients with a fantastic product and great customer service. When JONATHAN LITTLE took over ownership of TROYRESEARCH, he made a huge investment in upgrading the back and front end of their system. It’s bigger, better and faster, providing programmers and listeners with an upgraded experience that everyone’s sure to enjoy and appreciate.

"As for me, I’m not leaving the world of CCM," FARLEY continued. "I’ll just be placing more focus on our two nationally-syndicated Christian music countdown shows, THE WEEKEND 22 (CHR) and THE WEEKEND Top 20 COUNTDOWN (AC), programming music for RADIO TRAINING NETWORK WHRZ-LPFM (104.1 THEZ.COM)/SPARTANBURG, SC, my voiceover work, and helping oversee the Christian dance studio, HISTOWN, that my wife and I have run for about 19 years.”

After completion of the deal, HIT MUSIC RESEARCH’s clients and resources will be transferred to TROYRESEARCH.

