Burke Wedding (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to VICTORY MEDIA Country KBEY/MARBLE FALLS, TX OM JOEL BURKE, who wed singer-songwriter SHELLEY JUSTINE on MONDAY, MAY 31st at CHAPEL DULCINEA in AUSTIN, TX.

Congratulations also to AUDACY WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO afternoon host SCOTTY KAY, who eloped with SHELBY MASLAND on FRIDAY, MAY 21st. And to SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA, KS morning host JJ HAYES, who wed AMY KISTLER on SATURDAY, MAY 29th.

Scotty Kay and Shelby Masland





