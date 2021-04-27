Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Hold #1; Dua Lipa Re-Enters At #4; Lil Nas X, Doja Cat/SZA Top 10

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON spend a 3rd week at #1 with "Peaches," up 609 spins

* As was announced last week, DUA LIPA's "Levitating" was reinstated as a current and is at #4, up 777 spins

* For last week's chart positions, we are using the prior published chart without "Leviatating."

* LIL NAS X surges into the top 10, up 13*-7* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)," at +2124 spins

* DOJA CAT also goes top 10, rising 11*-8* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 1375 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS are now top 15 with "Heat Waves," up 16*-14*

* BTS vault 27*-16* with "Butter," up 2886 spins

* REGARD hits the top 20 with "You," featuring TROYE SIVAN & TATE MCRAE, up 22*-20* and +364 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO vaults into the top 25, soaring 36*-24* with "good 4 u" at +2661 spins

* MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS have the top debut at 27* with "Leave Before You Love Me," up 2187 spins

* MAJID JORDAN debuts at 36* with "Waves Of Blue" at +243 spins

* DJ KHALED, POST MALONE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL BABY, and DA BABY enter at 39* with "I Did It"

* POLO G comes aboard at 40* with "Rapstar"

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke/A Boogie New #1; Mooski Top 3; Masked Wolf Top 5; Polo G Top 10; Lil Nas X, Morray, Jack Harlow Top 15

* POP SMOKE and A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE take over the top spot with "Hello," rising 2*-1* and are +264 spins

* MOOSKI is top 3 with "Track Star," leaping 5*-3* and is +355 spins

* MASKED WOLF is now top 5 with "Astronaut In The Ocean," rising 6*-4* and is up 398 spins

* POLO G hits the top 10 with "Rapstar," up 12*-10* at +263 spins

* LIL NAS X is one of three songs to enter the top 15 as "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," climbing 16*-13* and is up 356 spins

* MORRAY goes 17*-14* with "Quicksand," at +200 spins

* JACK HARLOW also enters the top 15 with "Already Best Friends," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 18*-15*

* DJ KHALED is top 20, up 24*-19* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY & LIL DURK and +260 spins

* SAWEETIE leaps 27*-22* with "Fast (Motion)," and is up 339 spins

* DJ KHALED, POST MALONE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL BABY, and DA BABY have the top debut at 32* with "I Did It" and is up 207 spins

* MAJID JORDAN comes aboard at 34* with "Waves Of Blue" at +179 spins

* J. COLE and 21 SAVAGE hit at 35* with "m y. l i f e" and is +648 spins

Urban: Lil Tjay/6LACK New #1; Coi Leray, Mooray Top 5; BLXST Top 15; Giveon, Khaled "Every" Top 20

* LIL TJAY has already topped the Rhythmic chart and this week him and 6LACK do the same at Urban with "Calling My Phone," up 3*-1* and are +1135 spins

* COI LERAY is top 5 with "No More Parties," up 8*-4* and is +252 spins

* MORRAY also goes top 5 with "Quicksand," motoring 7*-5*

* BLXST enters the top 15 with "Overrated," up 16*-15*

* GIVEON goes top 20 with "Heartbreak AnniveSrsary," rising 22*-18* and is up 483 spins

* DJ KHALED, LIL BABY, and LIL DURK climb 24*-20* with "Every Chance I Get," and up 460 spins

* SOULJA BOY is back and returns at 34* with "She Make It Clap," up 196 spins

* J. COLE and 21 SAVAGE hit at 38* with "m y. l i f e" and is +646 spins

* 42 DUGG & RODDY RICCH debut at 40* with "4 Da Gang"

Hot AC: The Weeknd Holds At #1; Ritt Top 5; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 10; Pink, Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 15

* THE WEEKND spends a 4th week at #1 at Hot AC with "Save Your Tears"

* RITT MOMNEY hits the top 5 with "Put Your Records On," up to #5

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON GO top 10, rising 11*-10* with "Peaches" at +342 spins

* THE KID LAROI is just outside the top 10, up 13*-11* with "Without You," with MILEY CYRUS, up 429 spins

* P!NK jumps into the top 15, up 18*-13* with "All I Know So Far," but 313 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR are top 15 with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 16*-15*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO enters the top 20 with "deja vu," moving 22*-20* and are +137 spins

* MARSHMELLO and JONAS BROTHERS debut at 22* with "Leave Before You Love Me," up 895 spins

* BTS enter at 23* with "Butter," at +665 spins

* MIMI WEBB debuts at 39* with "Good Without"

* LIL NAS X debuts at 40* with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Active Rock: Seether Holds Top Spot; Ayron Jones Runner Up; Five Finger Top 10

* SEETHER holds the top spot with "Bruised And Bloodied" for a 2nd week

* AYRON JONES is the runner up with "Mercy," moving 3*-2* and is +104 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH surge into the top 10 with "Darkness Settles In," up 15*-9* and are up 127 spins

* ALL GOOD THINGS go top 15 with "All The Stars," rising 16*-14*

* L.A. RATS debut at 26* with "I've Been Everywhere" and are +281 spins

* BLAME MY YOUTH enters at 40* with "Fantastic"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; All Time Low Top 5, Coldplay, Mike Shinoda Top 10

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a sixth week with "Shy Away"

* ALL TIME LOW do go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Once In A Lifetime" as they are +136 spins

* COLDPLAY are top 10 with "Higher Power," rising 11*-6* and are +185 spins

* MIKE SHINODA enters the top 10 with "Happy Endings," up 12*-10*

* MODEST MOUSE go top 15, up 16*-12* with "We Are Between," at +243 spins

* RISE AGAINST leap 18*-14* with "Nowhere Generation," at +159 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD go top 20 with "Typhoons"

* BLEACHERS debut at 24* with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 268 spins

* KENNYHOOPLA and TRAVIS BARKER debut at 32* with "Hollywood Sucks" at +224 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter at 40* with "Ramona"

Triple A: Black Keys New #1; Coldplay Runner Up; Modest Mouse Top 10

* BLACK KEYS take hold the top spot with "Crawling Kingsnake"

* COLDPLAY vaults 7*-2* with "Higher Power," up 102 spins

* MODEST MOUSE surge 12*-7* and into the top 10 with "We Are Between" at +85 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS go top 15 with "Heat Waves"

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS are top 20, leaping 24*-17* with "Shy Away"

* BRETT DENNEN leaps 22*-18* with "See The World"

* WALLFLOWERS jump 23*-19* with "Roots And Wings"

* LEON BRIDGES scores a big debut at 20* with "Motorbike," up 113 spins

« see more Net News