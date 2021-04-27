John DiLeo

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA names JOHN DILEO as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its DANBURY, CT local media cluster. He will report to RVP MATT KIGER.

“We are thrilled to add JOHN to our leadership team in DANBURY. His experience in leadership, sales, digital, and his ties to the local community will help us to achieve our goal of being the number one local media company in our community,” said KIGER.

“I am very excited to be joining TOWNSQUARE and leading the DANBURY team,” said DILEO. “I look forward to igniting our local market with best in class marketing solutions, while also reaching our community with relevant, local content. The future is bright!”

COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “JOHN is a great coach, teacher and business leader with deep ties to the region, and we are excited to have him join the TOWNSQUARE team.”

