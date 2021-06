Hancock

JOHN HANCOCK may be retired from URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE, but he'll still be heard on the station offering a weekly commentary.

"GOT A MINUTE" (actually, two minutes) will air weekly on WBT; HANCOCK himself visited BO THOMPSON's morning show FRIDAY (5/28) to discuss the new feature and life since his foot was amputated last NOVEMBER.

