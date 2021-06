Flip

SALEM has flipped News-Talk KDZR-A (AM 1640 THE PATRIOT)/LAKE OSWEGO-PORTLAND, OR to Regional Mexican as "LA PATRONA 1640," using the brand also used on sister KNTS-A/SEATTLE.



SALEM continues to program conservative News-Talk on its KPAM-A (AM 860 THE ANSWER)/PORTLAND. The flip took place TUESDAY morning (6/1).

