Feature

BLOOMBERG RADIO and KEY NETWORKS are partnering with SUPERADIO NETWORKS, LLC to offer the daily feature “THE BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT” to affiliates nationwide. The feature, hosted by RENITA YOUNG, reports on commerce and culture, including business trends, profiles of Black entrepreneurs, diversity issues, and entertainment.

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON said "We're excited to partner with KEY NETWORKS to bring THE BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT to an audience that is looking for information on business trends, consumer news and finance... and deliver it in a compelling and fast paced format."

BLOOMBERG Global Head of Television and Radio AL MAYERS said, “We are pleased to expand the audience of THE BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT and are looking forward to bringing the program’s important news and insights to even more affiliates.”

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “KEY NETWORKS is proud to partner with SUPERADIO to bring THE BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT to listeners and advertisers across the country. The feature provides a wealth of information related to business and finance that is important to Black audiences. THE BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT will inform and educate listeners and provide affiliates with high quality sponsorable content.”

« see more Net News