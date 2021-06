Make Your Plans

THE TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME is two months away from its 10th Annual Awards Ceremony & Banquet. to be held at the EMBASSY SUITES HOTEL in MURFREESBORO, TN on SATURDAY, JULY 31st.

Tickets are on sale right now. Head to www.tennradiohalloffame.org to purchase. Tickets are $80 for members, $90 for non-members and $800 for a table of 10.

