Teaming With Fatburger

DEATH ROW RECORDS and FATBURGER are uniting in support of thirty years of legendary Hip-Hop in honor of AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH. The two brands will help support the GRAMMY MUSEUM through purchases of limited-edition merchandise,

NFT and purchases at FATBURGER locations. DEATH ROW RECORDS is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

FAT BRANDS CEO ANDER WIEDERHORN commented, "Along with the GRAMMY MUSEUM, FATBURGER is committed to the cultivation of a greater understanding of the history and significance of music. Like our founder LOVIE YANCEY, we want to further the celebration of African American musicians and their many profound impacts on society and culture, past and present. Similarly, we are eager to introduce non-fungible tokens to our customers. NFTs have recently gained mainstream popularity, and we look forward to being the first fast causal brand to bring to the table."

BRANDON SQUARE, SVP/Sales & Marketing at DEATH ROW's parent company, eONE added, "It is a natural fit for DEATH ROW RECORDS to partner with FATBURGER where both were built from the ground up in LOS ANGELES and became empires of their own. The label pays it forward this month by celebrating hip-hop music and contributing funds to the GRAMMY MUSEUM during AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH."

