AUDACY and RADIO AMERICA have made official previous reports (NET NEWS 5/20) that "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH will take the place of the late RUSH LIMBAUGH's show on six of its News-Talk stations and will be added on tape delay in five other markets. The deal includes LOESCH and AUDACY partnering to develop a separate original podcast.

The AUDACY stations replacing PREMIERE NETWORKS' LIMBAUGH with LOESCH will include News-Talk KMBZ-A (TALK 980)/KANSAS CITY, News-Talk KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS, News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND, News-Talk KNSS-A-F/WICHITA, News-Talk WSKY (97.3 THE SKY)/GAINESVILLE, and News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG. Airing the show on tape delay will be News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA, News-Talk KJCE-A (TALK RADIO 1370)/AUSTIN, News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO, News-Talk KFTK (97.1 FM TALK)/ST. LOUIS, and News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD.

“We’re thrilled to partner with RADIO AMERICA and welcome DANA LOESCH to our broadcast and digital platform,” said AUDACY EVP/Programing JEFF SOTTOLANO. “DANA is a leading conservative voice and influencer and both her daily live show and future original podcast are terrific additions to our best-in-class news and talk offerings.”

“I look forward to working with the great team at AUDACY,” said LOESCH. “Their digital platform is a great fit for my streaming and podcast audience and their top rated radio stations are a phenomenal addition to my loyal radio fan base.”

“During this pivotal moment in talk radio, the partnership with AUDACY and DANA’s show is exciting because it represents our shared vision on radio’s future for the news-talk format,” said RADIO AMERICA COO MIKE PARADISO. “AUDACY’s leading digital platform is also the perfect fit for DANA’s growing digital audience. We look forward to working closely with AUDACY’s content team, led by JEFF SOTTOLANO, to make ‘THE DANA SHOW’ a key element on each of their hugely successful AUDACY news-talk stations."

