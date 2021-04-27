Reminiscing

Rock critics, authors, and DJs are the guests on a new podcast looking at '70s and '80s rock music and radio.

ROB "ROBBOB" HAHN, a MINNESOTA-based PR expert, documentary filmmaker, and entrepreneur, hosts the show, which debuted on MAY 18th and has posted episodes with SHADOE STEVENS, BOB SPITZ, BOB STROUD, author HOWARD SOUNES, and CHARLES LAQUIDARA.

“This is my salute to great days of FM radio and rock music that shaped my life,” said HAHN. “It’s both a way for some listeners to relive the past and other younger listeners to be exposed to some excellent stories.”

