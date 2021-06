Swap

SAGA News-Talk WTAX-A-W228DL and Classic Hits WQQL/SPRINGFIELD, IL will swap FM signals on JUNE 7th.

WTAX will continue as an AM-FM simulcast on the more powerful 93.9 FM signal (as WTAX-F) and WQQL moving to the FM translator, rebranded as "REWIND 93.5." WQQL's programming also airs on WDBR-HD4.

