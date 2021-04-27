Bernstein, Marritz (Photos: WNYC / Matthew Septimus and Amy Pearl)

WNYC STUDIOS and PROPUBLICA "TRUMP, INC." co-hosts and NEW YORK PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK reporters ANDREA BERNSTEIN and ILYA MARRITZ are leaving WNYC to join AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS as co-host of an investigative podcast with the topic as yet undisclosed.

Both BERNSTEIN and MARRITZ tweeted last week that they are each leaving WNYC after over 20 years, but both also noted that they will continue to be heard on WNYC and NPR discussing former President TRUMP's legal situation.

Some personal news:



After 20+ amazing years @wnyc, I am leaving to work with @ilyamarritz on an investigative podcast with @pineapplemedia.



Very VERY excited for this new chapter. — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) May 26, 2021

NEWS ABOUT ME:

I'm going to make an investigative podcast, topic TBA, with @pineapplemedia and my friend & reporting partner @AndreaWNYC



that means I'm leaving @WNYC after ~20 awesome years — Ilya Marritz (@ilyamarritz) May 26, 2021

