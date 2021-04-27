Top 10 Advertisers

THE HOME DEPOT led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 24-30, rising from third place (and 26th place just two weeks ago) with INDEED up from fourth to second and last week's leader, PROGRESSIVE, falling to third place. iHEARTMEDIA promos took four of the top 10 slots, two for podcast promos.

The top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (#3 last week; 70823 instances) INDEED (#4; 53625) PROGRESSIVE (#1; 49537) iHEARTRADIO (#2; 46554) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS PROMOS (#6; 40475) NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#8; 37792) RIDICULOUS ROMANCE PODCAST (--; 37635) LOWE'S (#11; 35086) MACY'S (#22; 31149) MISSING ON 9/11 PODCAST (--; 31108)

