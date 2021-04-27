All Month Long

AUDACY's LGBTQ+ talk channel CHANNEL Q and all of the company's Top 40, Hot AC, and Alternative broadcast stations will air "CELEBRATIONS IN PRIDE," a daily short-form feature celebrating PRIDE MONTH. The segments will air through JUNE 30th and will feature LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies, including ARLO PARKS, AVA MAX, GIRL IN RED, HALSEY, LISA LOEB, MORGXN, SHAMIR, TYLER GLENN, K.FLAY, CYNDI LAUPER, LIL NAS X, LIZZO, WILLOW SMITH, ZARA LARSSON, TEGAN & SARA, TODRICK HALL, BILLY PORTER, KRISTEN BELL, former Olympic figure skater ADAM RIPPON, CLAUD AND PHEM, FRANKIE GRANDE, ROSTAM, and human rights activist and political speaker STUART MILK.

“We’re delighted to leverage our national scale and local connection to celebrate PRIDE MONTH through this exciting and entertaining campaign,” said SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN. “We look forward to connecting our audience to our industry’s biggest superstars and influential allies of the LGTBQ+ community and delivering powerful everyday content throughout the month.”

“After a tough year for so many in our community, it’s great to be able to celebrate Pride with our amazing artists and allies,” said CHANNEL Q Brand Mgr. BRIAN HOLT. “Though we celebrate Pride throughout the year, PRIDE MONTH provides a great opportunity to showcase our many initiatives and our amazing artists and allies who support the LGBTQ+ community.”

In addition, on THURSDAYS in JUNE, stations will air special exclusive performances and interviews with AVA MAX, K.FLAY, ZARA LARSSON, MORGXN, GIRL IN RED, PHEM and others, with LIL NAS X receiving AUDACY's 2021 Pride Icon honor on JUNE 17th. The final weekend of the month, JUNE 26-28, will be “CELEBRATIONS IN PRIDE WEEKEND” with hourly “Pride Guide” segments on Hot AC stations, mini mix sets at the top of each hour on CHANNEL Q and Top 40 stations, and hour-long mixes from DIPLO, STEVE AOKI, and others on CHANNEL Q, while Alternative stations will air a 30-minute special with LGBTQ+ emerging artists on JUNE 28th.

