Award Winners To Be Honored Online

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS will announce the recipients of the 2021 NAB Engineering Achievement Awards and Digital Leadership Award on the NAB AMPLIFY portal on JUNE 17th at 2p (ET). The session, “The Future of Media and NAB Technology Awards,” will include a keynote conversation with KEARNEY's MIKE CHAPMAN and the NAB's EVP/CTO SAM MATHENY.

“We are excited to announce the technology award winners publicly for the first time through this special session on NAB AMPLIFY,” said MATHENY. “As with so much of our industry, we are doing things differently this year. We invite the entire NAB SHOW community to join us for the reveal of the winners and to celebrate their amazing engineering and digital leadership.”

