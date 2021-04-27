-
Partner Sells To Partner At Oklahoma Station
June 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM (PT)
President DENNIS R. YELTON is selling his 33.3% of BROADCO OF TEXAS, INC., licensee of KMGZ and K247BA/LAWTON, OK, to 33/3% partner, VP FRED MORTON, for $100,000 plus $80,000 for a noncompete agreement. MORTON will hold 66.6% of the company after the deal closes, with Treasurer LINDA A. MEYER owning 33.3%.
In other filings with the FCC, the SOUTH BOISE HISPANIC EDUCATION FAMILY FOUNDATION is transferring KFFI-LP/BOISE, ID to VIVO LATINO for no consideration.
And CUMULUS LICENSING LLC has been granted an STA to operate WLWI-A/MONTGOMERY, AL with reduced power due to damage from vandalism at the station's towers.