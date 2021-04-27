Marco Antonio Solis (Photo: Uriel Santana

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has inked an exclusive. three-year. worldwide deal with singer/songwriter MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS. The deal covers future work in addition to the majority of SOLIS' catalog.

SOLIS, who was born and raised in ARIO DE ROSALES, MEXICO, began his career as the lead singer and composer of the regional Mexican group LOS BUKIS.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres. U.S. Latin & Latin America GUSTAVO MENENDEZ commented, "MARCO is a master of his craft, for decades his music has transcended time, touching the lives of music fans across generations. As both a songwriter and recording artist, he’s made a massive impact, laying the foundation for many who have followed him in both the regional Mexican and Mexican pop space. It’s an honor to represent one of the most important and hugely influential Latin music catalogs of all time."

