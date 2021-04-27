Now In Greenville

SUMMITMEDIA is bringing its “AWESOME” ‘80s brand to GREENVILLE, SC with the flip of Adult Hits WJMZ-HD3-W258CB (99.5 JACK FM) to “AWESOME 99.5.” The station will air the syndicated ACE & TJ, moving from sister Alternative WJMZ-HD2-W253BG (X98.5).

“Our consumers want and need an escape and that’s what this new station delivers,” said EVP/Programming RANDY CHASE. “From Gen X’ers to Millennials, we know that these songs will recall great memories. Plus, ACE & TJ have incredible energy and content that perfectly suits SUMMITMEDIA GREENVILLE.”

SUMMITMEDIA previously installed the “AWESOME” brand and format on stations in KNOXVILLE and RICHMOND.

