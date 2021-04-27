COACHELLA is set to return in 2022 on APRIL 15th-17th and APRIL 22nd-24th. YOUTUBE is back as the official livestream partner for COACHELLA 2022, marking its tenth year delivering the festival to music fans around the world.

YOUTUBE Head of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations ALI RIVERA said, “We're back and thrilled to be partnering with GOLDENVOICE for the 10th year to live stream the iconic COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL on YOUTUBE. As the world’s biggest virtual stage, we are more excited than ever to celebrate live music and to bring two weekends of extraordinary performances to music fans around the world."

The advance on sale begins this FRIDAY, JUNE 4th at 10a (PT) at Coachella.com. The lineup hasn't been announced yet.

« see more Net News